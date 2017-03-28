David Baron's Weblog

One of the ways to advance as a software engineer is to be in charge of something, such as a one-time project like implementing a new feature or leading a software release, or an ongoing task such as triaging incoming bugs or analyzing crash reports.

One thing that makes it more likely that you'll be in charge of something is if others trust you to be in charge of that. And you're more likely to be trusted if you've consistently behaved like somebody who is responsible for that thing or similar things.

So what does being responsible look like? Largely, it looks like the behavior you'd expect from a project owner, i.e., the way you'd expect the person in charge of the project to behave. In other words, I think it helps to think of yourself as having the responsibility of the project's owner. (But, at the same time, remember that perhaps you don't, and collaborate with others.) Let's look at two specific examples.

First, what do responsibility and ownership look like for somebody doing triage of incoming bugs? One piece is to encourage more and better bug reports by acting in ways that acknowledge the bug reporter's contribution, such as: making the reporter feel their concerns are heard, not making the reporter waste their time, and improving the bug report on the way (making the summary accurate, adding clearer or simpler testcases, etc.). Another is taking responsibility and following up to make sure important things are handled, and to make it clear that you're doing so. When you do this (or many other things), it's important to make appropriate commitments: don't commit to things if you can't honor the commitment, but avoiding committing to anything is a failure to take responsibility.

Second, what do responsibility and ownership mean for somebody writing code? I think one big piece is that you should do the things you'd do if you were the sole maintainer of the code before you submit it for review. That is, submit code for review when you're actually confident it's ready to be part of the codebase. This implies doing many things, from high level tasks like having a clear model of what the code is supposed to do, to having appropriate tests, assertions, and structure that make future modifications easier and reduce their risk, to more low-level things like looking at all the callers of a function when a change you make to what the function does requires doing so.

Another big piece of responsibility when writing code is taking responsibility for and fixing the problems that you cause. (As you take on more responsibility, you might find others to help you do this, but you're still responsible for it.) How to do this depends on the seriousness of the problems. It sometimes means temporarily reverting the changes while figuring out the longer term fix. In other cases it means writing patches for serious problems promptly. And in less serious cases a quick response may not be needed, but it's useful to communicate that you've concluded the problem is lower priority in case others have a different view of the seriousness.

Having engineers exercise responsibility and ownership in this way is important because having more engineers take responsibility makes a project run better. So it's a characteristic that I like to see in software engineers and one of the characteristics that defines what I see as a good engineer.